Gila National Forest Placed On 'High Fire Danger'

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — A national forest in southwestern New Mexico along the Arizona border has been placed on "high fire danger."

The Silver City Sun-News reports warmer temperatures and high spring winds are increasing fire danger on the Gila National Forest as officials report an increase in abandoned campfires.

A fire danger rating of "high" is defined as "all fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes."

The move comes as forecasters warned of dangerous, life-threatening wildfire conditions in parts of the Southwest and Southern Plains this wildfire season.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says gusty winds and low humidity in drought-stricken areas will create dangerous fire conditions in parts of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

