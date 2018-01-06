Golden Globes 2018: The Complete List Of Nominees

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday night on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET. Below is the list of the nominees. We'll be updating this list with winners throughout the show.
Best motion picture — drama
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me By Your Name
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama
Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game)
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Michelle Williams (All The Money In The World)
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — drama
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Tom Hanks (The Post)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)
Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)
Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
Hong Chau (Downsizing)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Best director — motion picture
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World)
Steven Spielberg (The Post)
Best screenplay — motion picture
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer (The Post)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Aaron Sorkin (Molly's Game)
Best motion picture — animated
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Boss Baby
Best motion picture — foreign language
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
In The Fade (Germany, France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)
Best original score — motion picture
Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)
Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)
John Williams (The Post)
Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)
Best original song — motion picture
"Home" (Ferdinand)
"Mighty River" (Mudbound)
"Remember Me" (Coco)
"The Star" (The Star)
"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)
Best television series — drama
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
The Crown
Best television series — musical or comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette And Joan
The Sinner
Top of The Lake: China Girl
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Jude Law (The Young Pope)
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
Best performance by an actress in a television series — drama
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Best performance by an actor in a television series — drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Best performance by an actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF)
Best performance by an actor in a television series — musical or comedy
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette And Joan)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)
David Thewlis (Fargo)