Golfer Notah Begay Helping Fix Vandalized School Playground In Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Retired PGA tour golfer Notah Begay III is raising money to help fix a vandalized playground at an Albuquerque elementary.

Begay this week asked his Twitter followers to donate money to help repair Osuna Elementary's playground after police said suspected vandals torched it earlier this month.

The Albuquerque resident and his Team NB3 Foundation also are competing in the 200 mile 2018 Ragnar Del Sol Relay in Mesa, Arizona, to raise funding of the children's playground and programs for Native American youth.

Begay, who is Native American, won 4 PGA Tour tournaments and is only the third player in the history of professional golf to shoot 59 in a professional event.