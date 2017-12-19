GOP Tax Bill Is A Scam

Commentary: We all know that we need a simpler, more transparent tax system. But what Republicans, including Congressman Steve Pearce, are trying to pass under the guise of tax reform is not tax reform -- it’s a scam. It’s a scam that will force ordinary Americans to pay for tax breaks for the wealthiest and largest corporations.

New Mexicans deserve to know how the Republican tax scam will impact our families.

The Senate Republican tax scam would increase the average New Mexico family’s taxes by approximately $100, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy. You want to know what $100 means to a family? It’s two to three tanks of gas, a week’s worth of groceries, a month’s electricity bill ... these are the things that the Republicans want to take away from New Mexico families.

And what exactly will this tax increase pay for? Huge tax breaks for the wealthiest individuals and corporations -- they will see their taxes decrease by more than $4,000 under the same bill.

Democrats in New Mexico’s congressional delegation voted against this scam, while Steve Pearce supported forcing New Mexicans to pay for his well-connected friends’ tax break. And just last week, Governor Martinez voiced her support for the scam, which is no surprise considering the fact that it will put 1,214 educators at risk of losing their jobs.

Tax reform is needed and can be done with bipartisan support. Democrats are eager to work on a tax plan that will be fair and benefit everyday New Mexicans. Instead, Republicans are forcing their irresponsible bill through a process without public support, without regular order, and without giving voting members of Congress the ability to review the bill. It’s shameful.

On top of all that, the Republican tax scam has serious consequences for our nation’s economic security. Without investing a dollar in our communities, this bill will cost $1 trillion in lost revenue due to tax breaks. Republicans talk a lot about the deficit, using scare tactics when Democrats want to invest in our communities. But when it helps their donors, their concerns disappear. And this tax scam is just one step in a process to take away many other services from New Mexicans. Republicans are planning for this huge increase in the deficit, so they can use that as a reason to cut Social Security and Medicare. The Republicans plan to pay for their tax breaks on the backs of working families. It’s not right.

Congressman Steve Pearce and Republican Governor Susana Martinez support a scam that gives President Trump and his well-connected friends with the most money more money, while New Mexicans suffer to pay for it.

Democrats want real tax reform that helps New Mexico families and makes a fair playing field for everyone.

We encourage everyone to call Congressman Steve Pearce and tell him that we know his tax bill is a scam, and that we won’t forget this scheme when he asks for our vote next November.

Richard Ellenberg is chairman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico.