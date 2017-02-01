Gov. Martinez Calls For Methane Rule To Be Repealed

As one of the nation's top energy-producing states, Gov. Susana Martinez says New Mexico won't be able to afford a rule finalized in the waning days of the Obama administration that seeks to reduce methane emissions on public and tribal lands.

The Republican governor outlined her opposition in a letter sent to U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan. The governor's office released the letter Tuesday, just ahead of a House committee hearing on the matter.

Martinez warned that royalties paid to New Mexico, which is struggling to solve a budget crisis, will decrease and development will stagnate. She said that could lead to more job losses in a state that already has the nation's second highest unemployment rate.

Supporters of the rule argue the gas wasted each year by venting and flaring is valued at more than $100 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.