Gov. Martinez Considers Emergency Court Funding

The New Mexico Board of Finance is considering whether to provide emergency funding to state courts to ensure payment to jurors and avoid unpaid furloughs at the state Supreme Court.

The executive board overseen by Gov. Susana Martinez has scheduled a meeting Wednesday to consider a request for $600,000 to shore up a fund for jurors and court interpreters that would otherwise run out of money on March 1.

Court officials warn that jury trials could be suspended and cases dismissed without an infusion of emergency cash. Jurors currently receive about $50 a day, after a slight reduction to conserve state funds. The $600,000 would last through early April, while lawmakers craft a new judicial budget.

The Supreme Court wants $83,000 to pay for staff salaries through June.

