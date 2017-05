ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is set to unveil a new anti-drunk driving ad aimed at highlighting how one conviction has change someone's life.

Martinez is scheduled Thursday to release the new commercial, which will begin airing soon around the state.

The governor also is expected to announce plans for a "Cinco de Mayo" blitz by state police to catch would-be drunken drivers. The blitz will consist of checkpoints by police to find drivers after leaving bars.