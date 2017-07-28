Gov. Martinez In Utah For Economic Development Fishing Trip

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has traveled to Utah in an effort to draw businesses to her state.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Republican governor landed to Salt Lake City on Thursday for what her team described as an economic development fishing trip.

The two-term governor took similar trips last year to Chicago and California. The Governor's Office says a 2015 trip to California helped pave the way for Facebook to pick New Mexico for the site of a massive new data center.

Martinez spokesman Joseph Cueto says Martinez will meet with business leaders and executives with the Outdoor Industry Association while in Utah.

The Outdoor Retailer show, a twice-yearly expo that's tied to the Outdoor Industry Association, announced earlier this year it was leaving Utah due to disagreement over public land issues.

