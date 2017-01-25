Great Community Conversations

An interview with Randy Harris, Executive Director of The Great Conversation Las Cruces.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Great Conversations Executive Director, Randy Harris, to talk to us about the value of community dialoguing and the Great Conversations in Las Cruces.

The next Great Conversation is sponsored by Border Servant Corps, the topic will be “A Community Conversation About Humility,” and will be held on Thursday, January 26th at Peace Lutheran Church, 1701 East Missouri Avenue, Las Cruces, NM. Capacity is limited to only 20. For more information visit Facebook -“The Great Conversation Las Cruces” on Facebook; and “Border Servant Corps; or www.borderservantcorps.org.