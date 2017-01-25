Grow New Mexico To Make Community Development a Top Priority

Commentary: A new initiative, Grow New Mexico, launched today in collaboration with The Grants Collective. Grow New Mexico’s mission is to help New Mexico communities develop projects that improve the quality of life of their citizens. This effort complements The Grants Collective’s existing Talent Academy work to train community grant writers and its Cooperative Network to better help organizations collaborate and share resources.

Grow New Mexico’s staff have extensive community development experience and decades of government service. Terry Brunner, former State Director of USDA Rural Development in New Mexico, will serve as the Chief Program Officer of the Grow New Mexico project. Former senior White House official Phil Schiliro will serve as the project’s Senior Advisor.

“The Grow New Mexico project expands The Grants Collective’s interest in New Mexico community development assistance. Having Terry and Phil on board gives New Mexico communities access to needed professional knowledge and experience they might not otherwise get,” said Tara Gohr, Co-Director of The Grants Collective along with Erin Hielkema.

Grow New Mexico was developed to help enhance the current efforts of New Mexico communities and community organizations to put together successful projects that improve community quality of life. Grow New Mexico will provide one-on-one technical assistance and project development to grow the capacity around transformational projects. Projects may include community centers, educational facilities, libraries, community redevelopment, health facilities, broadband and other areas of interest. These services will be provided for free or at low cost in areas of the state with the greatest need.

“We’ve seen up close the challenges New Mexico communities have in accessing the funds and expertise they need to make projects happen and to fulfill their community vision. Grow New Mexico is ready to assemble the missing pieces for communities and help them reach their project goals. We believe, over time, this will have a major impact on New Mexico communities.” Said Terry Brunner, Chief Program Officer of Grow New Mexico.