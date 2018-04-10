Guilty Plea In Las Cruces Murder

LAS CRUCES – Third Judicial District Attorney Mark D’Antonio on Tuesday announced that Taylor James Enriquez, 20, pleaded guilty in District Court to second-degree murder, in addition to other felonies. Enriquez was charged in the 2017 beating death of 23-year-old Alberto Nuñez-Lopez of Mesquite.

“This was a senseless murder, and I am pleased the defendant in this case chose to plead guilty,” D’Antonio said. “My heart goes out to the victim’s family and loved ones. Anyone who has been close to a victim of murder understands that no prison sentence is adequate, but we intend to pursue the maximum possible sentence allowable under law.”

The charges stem from an argument which turned into a physical altercation between Enriquez and Nuñez-Lopez at a home in the 600 block of Manzanita Street in Las Cruces. According to police, Enriquez admitted to striking Nuñez-Lopez in the neck with a shovel and hitting him over the head with a beer bottle. He told police he then used the broken bottle to stab Nuñez-Lopez in the neck.

After the fight, a 61-year-old man who lived at the home went into the backyard and found Nuñez-Lopez on the ground. Enriquez told police the man tried to punch him, and that Enriquez threw the man to the ground, held him down and punched his face.

Enriquez admitted to holding the man down for about 20 minutes before the homeowners arrived and called police.

Enriquez on Tuesday also pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm, a third-degree felony, and false imprisonment, a fourth-degree felony.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Duffin prosecuted the case on behalf of the state.

District Judge Douglas R. Driggers accepted Enriquez’s plea, but postponed sentencing until a pre-sentence report can be completed. At sentencing, Enriquez faces a maximum sentence of 19 and a half years in prison. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years. Upon release, Enriquez must successfully complete two years of parole.

Information from Third Judicial District Attorney's office