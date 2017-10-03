Gun-Scrap Artwork Gets Santa Fe Showing After Mass Shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Artwork forged out of decommissioned firearms is going on display at a Santa Fe gallery in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Former undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson is promoting the free-admission show scheduled Saturday at the Center for Contemporary Arts in an effort to raise awareness and money for gun-buyback events.

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence has decommissioned more than 150 guns this year in cooperation with local sheriffs by providing gift cards for food and gasoline in exchange for weapons.

The president of the advocacy group for gun-safety restrictions, Miranda Viscoli, said Monday that those guns have been turned into gardening tools and sculptures by student and professional artists. Gun-scrap artwork will be auctioned off next month at Form and Concept gallery.