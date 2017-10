World Food Day is this coming Monday. To celebrate, several local grassroots groups are hosting Harvesting Hope a community event that aims to bring people together around something that unites us all: food. Edmundo Resendez spoke to event organizers Chris Perkins and Nayomi Valdez about the event.

Harvesting Hope takes place this Sunday at Young Park from to 2 to 6.