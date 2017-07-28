Health Action New Mexico Calls For Bipartisan Action After Trumpcare Failure

Commentary: The U.S. Senate failed to pass a final version of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act by a vote of 49-51. Three Republicans joined 48 Democrats to sink the proposal. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Senator John McCain (R-AZ), and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voted against the measure. Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) and Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM) voted against all three iterations of Trumpcare that were considered in the Senate.

“This bill would have been a disaster for New Mexico,” said Barbara Webber, Executive Director of Health Action NM. “We are relieved that our state will not have to face the effects of Trumpcare. Health Action NM encourages lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to come together in a bipartisan fashion to improve the law.”

After the vote, there was discussion on the floor of the Senate of returning to regular order and working on bipartisan fixes to the Affordable Care Act.

The Affordable Care Act extended health care to over 300,000 New Mexicans, increasing access to services and bolstering the state economy. “We must now ensure that the Trump Administration does not undermine the law,” said Webber. “The administration has threatened to cut off cost sharing subsidies, which would substantially harm New Mexico’s health insurance market. New Mexico must also come together to ensure that Medicaid is fully funded for our neighbors and families.”

Health Action NM will soon release a series of proposals to ensure better access to health care in New Mexico.