Health Officials Promote Flu Shot Ahead Of Peak Season

Health officials are urging New Mexico residents to get the flu shot as flu cases are on the rise.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that based on the rising number of clinic visits and hospital admissions for flu-like symptoms, health officials believe flu season will peak in New Mexico in the coming weeks.

The state tracks the number of patients hospitalized for the flu in seven New Mexico counties. Between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14, about 40 people were hospitalized for flue, about twice the number reported in the previous week.

University of New Mexico pediatrician Dr. Randall Knott says flu season runs October through May but typically peaks in February, making this year's spike in cases right on schedule.

