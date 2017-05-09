Heinrich: Comey Firing Is A "Direct Attack" On The FBI

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, today released the following statement on the firing of FBI Director James Comey:

“President Trump’s dismissal of FBI Director Comey smacks of President Nixon's Saturday Night Massacre. If this is an effort to stop the investigations into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, it won’t succeed.

“This is a direct attack on the integrity and independence of the FBI. I’m renewing my call for an independent prosecutor to take over this investigation.”