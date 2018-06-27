Heinrich Decries Supreme Court Decision To Weaken Unions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 27, 2018) - U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) released the following statement today on the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision in Janus v. AFSCME Council 31 to weaken public employee unions’ ability to negotiate with employers for fair pay, safer working conditions, better benefits, and more:

“An attack on public sector unions is an attack on all unions. The right to organize is fundamental to American democracy. New Mexico is home to thousands of public service workers, including teachers and firefighters. We know the irreplaceable value of unions and the labor movement in strengthening workers’ rights and we will not be deterred by today’s decision in favor of special interests. Our strength in numbers will continue to drive us to find common ground and to grow our economy, create jobs, and improve working conditions. I am proud to stand with New Mexico’s unions and to give all working families a fair shot at getting ahead.”