Heinrich Launches Online Portal To Collect Health Care Stories From New Mexicans

Commentary: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) launched a new tool on his website for New Mexicans to share their stories about the critical importance of having access to quality, affordable health care. The online portal will enable people across the state to share their experiences gaining access to health care and how repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will impact their lives.

“It’s criminal for Republicans to strip millions of Americans of their health care. Repealing the Affordable Care Act without a plan in place will quickly cause chaos in the market. Health care costs will skyrocket, and Americans will lose key benefits like free preventable care," said Senator Heinrich. “Health care providers, especially rural hospitals, could be forced to shut their doors and turn away sick Americans. I have heard from many New Mexicans who have told me how access to health care coverage has impacted their families and even saved their lives. Please share your personal stories so I can put human faces on the implications of ‘Repeal and Run’ health care policies coming from the Republican Congress and the Trump White House.”

Through the Affordable Care Act, 30 million Americans have gained affordable health care coverage--some for the first time in their lives. However, Republicans are vowing to repeal the ACA without a plan to replace it. This will quickly cause chaos, millions will become uninsured and many more will lose key benefits like free preventative care. Health care providers, especially rural hospitals, could also be forced to shut their doors or turn away sick Americans. Senator Heinrich is working to ensure that quality and affordable health care remains within reach for all New Mexicans.