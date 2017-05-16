Heinrich: President Trump Continues To Display Disturbing Pattern Of Recklessness

Commentary: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement on reports that President Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian diplomats:

“President Trump continues to display a disturbing pattern of recklessness. This latest incident adds to the growing list of the president’s carelessness in protecting America’s most sensitive secrets.

“For example, the President kept Michael Flynn as his National Security Advisor for weeks after learning that he was compromised by the Russians; he leaves classified lockbags lying around the oval office with the keys still in them; he discussed North Korea’s firing of a ballistic missile with Japanese President Abe in the middle of the Mar-a-Lago dining room with dozens of civilian guests present; he claimed the CIA was ‘hacked,’ when no such incidents have ever been acknowledged by the U.S. government; he invited the TASS Russian News Agency into the Oval Office with cameras and electronic equipment; and now he is sharing our nation’s most sensitive secrets with Russia’s Foreign Minister and Ambassador to the United States.

“Any one of these missteps would have resulted in punishments ranging from disciplinary action to jail time for any other citizen. But for President Trump, it’s just another day in the White House.

“This cannot be the new normal.”