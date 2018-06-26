Heinrich Secures Amendment To Boost Tech-Transfer From National Labs To Private Sector

Commentary: WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 26, 2018) - U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) secured an amendment to improve technology transfer from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) national labs to the private sector. The amendment was included in the fiscal year 2019 spending bill that sets funding for the Department of Energy and passed out of the Senate by an 86-5 vote.

“New Mexico’s national labs play a critical role in both national security and development of advanced energy technologies,” said Heinrich. “I am pleased my bipartisan amendment to improve technology transfer from the Department of Energy’s national labs to the private sector passed the Senate. By improving the process to transfer innovative technologies from the labs to the private sector, we can spur innovation, boost our private tech industry, and create jobs.”

Senator Heinrich’s amendment provides DOE flexibility in setting the amount of non-federal matching funds required from the labs or the private sector partners for projects funded from DOE’s Technology Commercialization Program. The effective transfer of technologies from DOE facilities to businesses that can turn them into commercial successes is an essential element of the country’s innovation ecosystem and critical to U.S. competitiveness in an increasingly demanding, technology-driven global market. DOE’s program for technology maturation provides the labs the necessary link to ready technology for private investment and achieve its market potential.