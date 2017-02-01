Heinrich Slams Republican House Proposal To Sell Off Public Lands

Commentary: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, issued the following statement on H.R. 621, a bill reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would sell off 3.3 million acres of public land, including 800,000 acres in New Mexico:

“This bill would sell off millions acres of public land, including nearly a million acres in New Mexico, with no public comment process or evaluation of the economic, environmental, or social impacts. In fact, the bill doesn’t even specify which lands would be sold. It only refers to a 20 year old report prepared by the Department of the Interior. It’s highly likely that some of the lands identified in the report have since been incorporated into the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument outside of Las Cruces. This secret sell-off of some of our most treasured places is unconscionable.

“America’s public lands are part of the fabric of our democracy, and they support our way of life here in New Mexico. I remain deeply committed to standing with New Mexicans today and every day to protect and conserve our public lands, water, and wildlife for all to enjoy.”