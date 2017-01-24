Heinrich Statement On Expected Nomination Of Heather Wilson For Secretary Of The Air Force

Commentary: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement on President Trump's expected nomination of Heather Wilson for Secretary of the Air Force:

“I congratulate Heather Wilson on her expected nomination to be Secretary of the Air Force. Her distinguished service in the Air Force, experience working on the National Security Council, and her firsthand knowledge of New Mexico’s Air Force installations would offer a unique and valuable perspective at the Pentagon. I look forward to meeting with her and receiving her testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“The Air Force is countering a number of threats including North Korea, Russia, China, Iran, and terrorist organizations across several continents. The Air Force also faces challenges with its force structure such as an aging inventory of aircraft, a shortage of fighter pilots, an insatiable demand overseas for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and an increasingly competitive environment in space and cyberspace. I am proud that New Mexico’s men and women in uniform are taking the lead in addressing these challenges.

“I will keep these important issues in mind throughout the nomination process.”