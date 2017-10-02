Heinrich Statement On Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

Commentary: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) made the following statement on the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nev.:

"I'm sickened by the mass shooting in Las Vegas. We are all keeping everyone impacted by this act of domestic terrorism and those working on the front lines in our thoughts. These incomprehensible acts of violence have become far too common, yet each one is no less tragic or heartbreaking. Every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy. Our country is weary from violence and grief and the American people deserve meaningful action from Congress. It's long past due for a legislative response to keep guns out of the hands of those that would turn them against our communities."