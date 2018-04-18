Heinrich Statement On The Passing Of Community Leader Jennifer Riordan

Commentary: WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 18, 2018) - U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) released the following statement in response to the passing of Jennifer Riordan who died aboard a Southwest Airlines flight:

“New Mexico tragically lost one of our very best. Jennifer was a pillar of our community in Albuquerque and will be deeply missed. My wife, Julie, and I are heartbroken for her husband and two children and will continue to keep their entire family in our thoughts. May we all aspire to leave such a positive and lasting impact on our neighbors, colleagues, friends, and family as Jennifer did. Julie and I extend our deepest sympathies to her loved ones as we all grieve this tremendous loss.”