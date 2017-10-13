Heinrich Statement On President Trump's Decision To End Critical Health Care Payments

Commentary: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) released the following statement after President Trump's announcement to end cost-sharing reduction (CSRs) payments, which lower deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for nearly 50 percent of New Mexicans:

“Having failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Congress, President Trump is determined to singlehandedly rip apart our health care system. This reckless attempt to sabotage our health care system will increase premiums for everyone and disproportionately impacts middle-class and low-income families who rely on cost-sharing reduction payments. Instead of working on bipartisan solutions to improve our health care system, President Trump is jeopardizing health care for millions of Americans, leaving everyone paying more for less care. I will continue fighting to keep quality health care accessible and affordable for all New Mexicans.”