Heinrich Statement On Senate Health Care Vote

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) released the following statement after the Republican health care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act failed to pass the Senate:

"I've been moved by the thousands of New Mexicans who shared their health care stories and I am deeply grateful for their courage to raise their voices and make clear what’s at stake. There is now a better path forward. Real solutions to improve our health care system are within reach if Republicans and Democrats work together."