Heinrich Statement On Supreme Court Vacancy

Commentary: WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 27, 2018) - U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) released the following statement today on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and upcoming vacancy on the Supreme Court:

“Mitch McConnell broke the rules that made 'advice and consent' real in the United States Senate because he was willing to do anything to steal a Supreme Court nomination from our previous President. I will not legitimize his broken system. I will not look favorably on any Supreme Court nomination from this President unless 'advice and consent’ means something again in the Senate and both parties have a seat at the table for Supreme Court confirmations.”