Heinrich: TrumpCare Is A Tax Cut For The Super-Rich, But A Disaster For Millions

Commentary: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the Joint Economic Committee, released the following statement after House Republicans voted today on their TrumpCare bill:

“I am extremely disappointed that House Republicans voted to pass TrumpCare, a bill that would be a disaster for millions of hard-working American families who will be left without coverage and others paying more for less care. TrumpCare will take away protections for people with pre-existing conditions and offer as a replacement underfunded high-risk pools – where they will likely receive limited coverage and face higher costs. The American people do not deserve a plan that will allow the super-rich to get a tax cut of more than $200,000, while leaving children, elderly and the sick behind. I urge my Republican colleagues in the Senate to not consider this callous bill and instead work with Democrats to provide quality and affordable health care to all Americans.”