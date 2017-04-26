Heinrich: Trump's Tax Proposal Is A "Wish List" For Corporations And His Wealthy Friends

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the Joint Economic Committee, today released the following statement on President Trump's tax proposal:

"It took almost 100 days for President Trump to release a one-page tax proposal that reads like a wish list for big corporations and his wealthy friends. This outline lacks detail on how any of these many tax giveaways will be paid for. While President Trump continues to hide his tax returns, we can assume he is proposing to give himself tens of millions of dollars in tax breaks, rather than help struggling families to get ahead. Democrats and Republicans all agree our tax code should be reformed but this certainly doesn't pass the test. This proves that President Trump has no intention of reaching across the aisle to build consensus on reforms both parties can support."