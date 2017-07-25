Hispanic Community Leaders in Doña Ana County tell Zinke to Protect their History

Commentary: LAS CRUCES – More than a dozen Hispanic community and elected leaders from Doña Ana County ​sent a letter ​to U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke today urging him to honor the value of Hispanic and Native History and to keep the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument (OMDPNM) in tact.

The ​letter ​details the importance of thousands of years of human habitation and archaeological history to Hispanic communities in southern New Mexico. OMDPNM, designated in 2014 by President Obama, has been the home of prehistoric, Native, Spanish, Mexican, and American people for several centuries. Hundreds of ​archaeological sites ​detailing the history of these cultures are found within the current footprint of the monument, specifically in sections of the Desert Peaks.

“Among this harsh terrain, hard-fought battles were had for territorial control among Native tribes and eventually, among the Spanish and Native people. The tumultuous arrival of the Don Juan de Oñate expedition along the upper Rio Grande and the subsequent colonization of Native people throughout New Mexico and West Texas forged the creation of the Modern American Mestizo and melded two cultures that form our identity today,” the letter reads.

In light of the Trump Administration’s executive order to review 27 national monuments created under the Antiquities Act, local Hispanic community leaders are urging Secretary Zinke to honor the uniquely American history of great importance to the identity of Doña Ana County residents.

Full text of letter:

Dear Secretary Zinke,

As Hispanic elected and community leaders, we await your visit to beautiful Doña Ana County and southern New Mexico, a land immersed in culture, tradition, and Hispanic and Native history.

In Doña Ana County, you will find yourself traveling among the ancient homelands of the Jornada Mogollon, a prehistoric Native culture who inhabited a wide stretch of what is known as the Jornada del Muerto, one of the deadliest and harshest stretches of the ancient trading route, the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro. On this humbling but beautiful terrain, the Mogollon thrived from 200 A.D. to 1500 A.D. by hunting elk, deer, turkey, small game, collecting wild plants and berries, and eventually, through primitive agriculture. The remnants of these prehistoric people live and breathe in the crevices, valleys, arroyos, mesas, mountaintops and canyons of the Robledo, Potrillo, Las Uvas, and Doña Ana mountains ​–​otherwise known as the Desert Peaks. This history is evident in the hundreds of archaeological sites found in these mountain ranges ​–​petroglyphs, pottery sherds, projectile points, pre-historic trails, and other priceless artifacts we now get to re-discover and experience.

Following the outward migration of the Mogollon, the Jornada del Muerto was subsequently inhabited by the Apache, Pueblo, and Piro-Manso-Tiwa people, who too sustained their cultures among the land and wildlife that the Chihuahuan Desert could provide. Among this harsh terrain, hard-fought battles were had for territorial control among Native tribes and eventually, among the Spanish and Native people. The tumultuous arrival of the Don Juan de Oñate expedition along the upper Rio Grande and the subsequent colonization of Native people throughout New Mexico and West Texas forged the creation of the Modern American Mestizo and melded two cultures that form our identity today.

Carrying with us the traditions of our family, our ancestors and the people who came before us, it is our responsibility today to protect these lands ​–​the key to our history ​–​for future generations. The Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument protects our history and honors our past. With this monument, we are able to tell and preserve our story for the next generation, generate economic benefit for our communities, and instill pride in the communities we represent.

In a county where our families often struggle economically, the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument is a constant reminder of the resiliency of our ancestors and is a strong source of cultural pride for us as Hispanic people. We collectively represent those whose history still lives in the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

We hope that you will agree with us that protecting every acre of Hispanic and Native history that lives in the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument is indeed a worthy and just cause, not just for us, but for all Americans.

Signed,

Angelica Rubio New Mexico State Representative

Diana Murillo-Trujillo Mayor-Anthony, NM

Nora Barraza Mayor-Town of Mesilla

Nayomi Valdez-OLE New Mexico

Olga Pedroza-City Councilor, District 3-Las Cruces

Sarah Silva Executive Director-Comunidades en Acción y de Fe

Kasandra Gandara-City Councilor, District 1-Las Cruces

Maite Arce Founder, CEO & President-Hispanic Access Foundation

Gabe Vasquez Founder, Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project

Isabella Solis Doña Ana County Commissioner and Chair, District 4

Angel Peña Rio Bravo Regional Director-Conservation Lands Foundation

John Vasquez Doña Ana County Commissioner and Vice Chair, District 5

Eric L. Rodriguez-Treasurer, Doña Ana County

Javier Perea-Mayor-Sunland Park, NM

Nicole Martinez-Executive Director-Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Abode, Inc.

Mary Carter-Executive Director-Women’s Intercultural Center

Frank Rene Lopez-Executive Director-Ngage New Mexico

Norma Hartell-Founder-Murals of Las Cruces

Fernando Clemente-President-Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks