HIV Spreading Among Gay Hispanic Men Under 30

Originally published on October 10, 2017 1:09 pm
HIV is spreading among gay Hispanic men — particularly those under the age of 30, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Researchers say young Hispanics are acquiring HIV at greater rates than other groups, putting them “on the leading edge of transmission.”
As Wendy Rigby (@TPRWendy) from Texas Public Radio reports, stigma about homosexuality in the Hispanic community may be part of the problem.
