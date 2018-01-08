Holloman Announces May Open House; First Since 2014

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The 49th Wing leadership has announced plans for an open house at Holloman Air Force Base. The one-day event is free to the public and scheduled for Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Aerial acts and static displays are still being determined, but more information will be released as it becomes available.

“We are delighted to announce we will be opening our doors to the public this spring to showcase Holloman’s missions and capabilities,” said Col. Houston Cantwell, 49th Wing commander. “We invite you to put this date on your calendar and make plans to attend this event, which honors our Air Force heritage and the Team Holloman members who make it all possible.”

Cantwell said this is the first open house since 2014 and will be a great time to not only see airplanes and meet the pilots, but also see all the maintenance and support personnel it takes to make an Air Force operation work. He added this event would not be possible if not for the tremendous support of the residents of the Tularosa Basin.

