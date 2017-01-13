House GOP Vote Twice Within 24 Hours to Allow Cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security

Commentary: Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) and Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), and First Vice Chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) issued the following statement after the House GOP Majority voted twice against CPC’s amendment to block cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security benefits.

“House Republicans voted not once, but twice to block the CPC amendment to prevent cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. President-elect Trump promised at least 13 times during his campaign he would not cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid benefits. The President-elect vowed to support these programs that American families depend on, so why won’t House Republicans vote to protect these earned benefits?”

Last night, the House GOP Majority Republicans blocked the amendment for consideration in Rules Committee. Today, the House GOP Majority also defeated an attempt to bring up the amendment for a vote in the full House. A copy of the CPC “No Benefit Cuts” amendment can be found here.

List of Groups Supporting this Amendment: AARP, Alliance for Retired Americans, AFL-CIO, International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW), American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Social Security Works, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Economic Opportunity Institute, Progressive Democrats of America, People Demanding Action, Progressive Change Campaign Committee, CREDO Action, National Nurses United, Latinos for a Secure Retirement

Cosponsors (48): Tonko, Nadler, Wilson, Cummings, Wasserman Schultz, Carson, Holmes Norton, Cohen, Garamendi, Watson Coleman, Huffman, Nolan, Raskin, Espaillat, Foster, Pingree, Meng, McGovern, Pascrell, Bonamici, Clark, Lieu, Cicilline, O’Halleran, Beatty, Boyle, DeFazio, Green, Jeffries, Moore, Kildee, Sánchez, Takano, Frankel, McCollum, Robert A. Brady, John Conyers, JR., John Lewis, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Serrano, Carolyn Maloney, Sean Patrick Maloney, Judy Chu, Ted Deutch, Tim Walz and Dina Titus.

