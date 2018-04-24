Hundreds of Thousands Oppose Evisceration of BLM Methane Rule

Commentary: As of yesterday at midnight over 400,000 people registered overwhelming opposition to the Trump Administration's evisceration of the BLM methane rules that would have drastically cut oil and gas waste and pollution. New Mexicans first participated in national listening sessions in support of this rule, then in public hearings on the rule and then commented in support of the final rule. Then thousands again commented against a proposed stay of the rule and have now, finally and once again, called on the Trump Administration to protect the community health and the public pocket book by leaving these rules in place.

"Our members, friends and neighbors in New Mexico have stood up time again to call on the Trump Administration and industry to do right by our state. Industry has used its insider access to elected official to upend common-sense, good-neighbor rules that are health-improving, job-creating, and royalty increasing. This state produces half of all of the wasted methane in the country and we're losing out on $27 million per year of royalty income for our state. That is unacceptable, but once again private profits ahead of the public interest under this Adminisration," said Camilla Feibelman, director of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club.

Here is a summary of recent news on the issue:

