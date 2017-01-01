I-10 Closures This Week

I-10 East

Daytime

Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

· I-10 Eastbound will be reduced to one lane for approximately a half mile between the North Mesa Overpass and the Resler Overpass.

Crews will be conducting structural bridge work. [Map 1]

Overnight

Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 5 and Sunday, Jan. 8

9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Eastbound will be reduced to one lane between the Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11) and the Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13).

· The Resler Entrance Ramp and both Sunland Park Entrance Ramps to I-10 Eastbound will be closed.

· I-10 Eastbound will be completely closed at the Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13).

Detour: Motorists will exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13) and be detoured onto North Mesa Street (SH 20), and will be able to re-enter I-10 from Executive Center Boulevard. [Map 3]

Crews will be conducting structural work on the westbound Paisano Drive (US 85) Bridge over I-10.

I-10 at Mesa

Overnight

Tuesday, Jan. 3

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· North Mesa Street (SH 20) will be completely closed in both directions between North and South Desert Boulevard frontage roads.

Detour: See the detour illustration on Map 4.

Crews will be installing bridge deck panels on the I-10 Overpass at North Mesa Street (SH 20). This marks the first of three phases that will transform the I-10 Overpass at North Mesa Street (SH 20).

Overnight

Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 5 and Sunday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 12

9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Westbound will be completely closed between the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11) and the North Mesa Entrance Ramp. [Map 4]

· I-10 Eastbound will be reduced to one lane between the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11) and the North Mesa Entrance Ramp. [Map 4]

Crews will be continuing structural work on the I-10 Overpass at North Mesa Street (SH 20).

FUTURE CLOSURES

I-10 Both Directions

Overnight

Monday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 19

9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m.

· I-10 Westbound will be reduced to one lane between the Sunland Park Overpass and the North Mesa Underpass. [Map 2]

· I-10 Eastbound will be completely closed at the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11).

Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will be detoured onto Doniphan Drive (SH 20) and will be able to re-enter I-10 at Sunland Park Drive. [Map 2]

Crews will be setting steel beams into place at the Resler Flyover Ramp.

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 15 through Tuesday, Jan. 17

9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Westbound will be completely closed at the Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13)

Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park Drive (Exit 13) and re-enter I-10 just prior to Sunland Park Drive. [Map 1]

Crews will be conducting structural work on the westbound Paisano Drive (US 85) Bridge.

All closures are subject to change.

The latest information is posted on the traffic alerts page at www.go10elpaso.com and

on Twitter at twitter.com/GO10EP.