I-10 Closures This Week

I-10 East
Daytime
Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 12
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day
· I-10 Eastbound will be reduced to one lane for approximately a half mile between the North Mesa Overpass and the Resler Overpass.
Crews will be conducting structural bridge work. [Map 2]
I-10 at Mesa
Overnight
Sunday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 12
9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning
· I-10 Westbound will be completely closed between the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11) and the North Mesa Entrance Ramp. Detour: Traffic will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11) and re-enter I-10 Westbound immediately at the next entrance ramp.
· I-10 Eastbound will have the left lane closed between the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11) and the North Mesa Entrance Ramp.
Crews will be continuing structural work on the I-10 Overpass at North Mesa Street (SH 20). [Map 1]
Overnight
Sunday, Jan. 8
9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
· North Mesa Street (SH 20) will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between North Desert and South Desert Boulevard. [Map 1]
Crews will be working on the new Mesa Bridge overhangs.
FUTURE CLOSURES
I-10 Both Directions
Overnight
Sunday, Jan. 15 through Tuesday, Jan. 17
9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning
· I-10 Westbound will be completely closed at the Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13)
Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park Drive (Exit 13) and re-enter I-10 just prior to Sunland Park Drive. [Map 2]
Crews will be conducting structural work on the westbound Paisano Drive (US 85) Bridge.
Overnight
Monday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 19
9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m.
· I-10 Westbound will be reduced to one lane between the Sunland Park Overpass and the North Mesa Underpass.
· I-10 Eastbound will be completely closed at the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11).
Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will be detoured onto Doniphan Drive (SH 20) and will be able to re-enter I-10 at Sunland Park Drive.
Crews will be setting steel beams into place at the Resler Flyover Ramp. [Map 3]
All closures are subject to change.
