I-10 Closures This Week

I-10 East

Daytime

Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

· I-10 Eastbound will be reduced to one lane for approximately a half mile between the North Mesa Overpass and the Resler Overpass.

Crews will be conducting structural bridge work. [Map 2]

I-10 at Mesa

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 12

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Westbound will be completely closed between the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11) and the North Mesa Entrance Ramp. Detour: Traffic will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11) and re-enter I-10 Westbound immediately at the next entrance ramp.

· I-10 Eastbound will have the left lane closed between the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11) and the North Mesa Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be continuing structural work on the I-10 Overpass at North Mesa Street (SH 20). [Map 1]

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 8

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· North Mesa Street (SH 20) will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between North Desert and South Desert Boulevard. [Map 1]

Crews will be working on the new Mesa Bridge overhangs.

FUTURE CLOSURES

I-10 Both Directions

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 15 through Tuesday, Jan. 17

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Westbound will be completely closed at the Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13)

Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park Drive (Exit 13) and re-enter I-10 just prior to Sunland Park Drive. [Map 2]

Crews will be conducting structural work on the westbound Paisano Drive (US 85) Bridge.

Overnight

Monday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 19

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m.

· I-10 Westbound will be reduced to one lane between the Sunland Park Overpass and the North Mesa Underpass.

· I-10 Eastbound will be completely closed at the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11).

Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will be detoured onto Doniphan Drive (SH 20) and will be able to re-enter I-10 at Sunland Park Drive.

Crews will be setting steel beams into place at the Resler Flyover Ramp. [Map 3]

All closures are subject to change.

The latest information is posted on the traffic alerts page at www.go10elpaso.com and

on Twitter at twitter.com/GO10EP.