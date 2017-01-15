I-10 Closures This Week

I-10 West

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 15 through Tuesday, Jan. 17

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Westbound will be completely closed at the Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13).

Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park Drive (Exit 13) and re-enter I-10 just prior to Sunland Park Drive.

Crews will be conducting structural work on the westbound Paisano Drive (US 85) Bridge. [Map 1]

Daytime

Monday, Jan.16 through Friday, Jan. 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

· The right lane on the westbound Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13) will be closed between the exit point from I-10 West to Sunland Park Drive. [Map 3]

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

I-10 Both Directions

Overnight

Monday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 19

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· The left lane on I-10 Westbound will be closed between the Sunland Park Overpass and the North Mesa Underpass.

· I-10 Eastbound will be completely closed at the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11).

Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11), take Doniphan Drive (SH 20) to Sunland Park Drive, and will be able to re-enter I-10 at Sunland Park Drive. NOTE: Doniphan Drive (SH 20) does not provide access to I-10 nor to US 85 after Sunland Park Drive. Please follow the detour route.

Crews will be setting steel beams into place at the Resler Flyover Ramp. [Map 2]

I-10 East

Continuous for 2 weeks

Starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan.18, and reopening at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1

· Paisano Drive (US 85) eastbound will be closed between Sunland Park Drive and Crockett Street.

Business access: Nearby businesses can be accessed from Sunland Park Drive, Constitution Drive and Crockett Street.

Crews will be completing work along a portion of Paisano Drive (US 85). [Map 3]

Mesa

Continuous for 6 weeks

Starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan.18, and reopening at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24

· The two right lanes on North Mesa Street (SH 20) will be closed between Osborne Drive and South Desert Boulevard (traveling in the direction toward Remcon Circle). The two left lanes on North Mesa Street (SH 20) will remain open and access to businesses will be available at all times.

Crews will be installing underground utilities. [Map 2]

Two Weeks’ Notice

I-10 Both Directions

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 22 and Monday, Jan. 23

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each following morning

· The left lane on I-10 Westbound will be closed between the Sunland Park Overpass and the North Mesa Underpass. The closure leaves two lanes open.

· I-10 Eastbound will be completely closed at the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11).

Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11), take Doniphan Drive (SH 20) toward Sunland Park Drive, and will be able to re-enter I-10 at Sunland Park Drive. NOTE: Doniphan Drive (SH 20) does not provide access to I-10 nor to US 85 after Sunland Park Drive. Please follow the detour route.

Crews will be setting steel beams into place at the Resler Flyover Ramp.

Overnight

Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each following morning

· I-10 Westbound will be completely closed at the Resler Exit Ramp (Exit 12).

· The left lane on I-10 Eastbound will be closed between the North Mesa Entrance Ramp and just past the Resler Flyover Ramp.

Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11) and will be able to immediately re-enter I-10 at the next entrance ramp.

Crews will be setting steel beams into place at the Resler Flyover Ramp.

I-10 East

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 29 through Monday, Jan. 30

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each following morning

· I-10 Eastbound will be completely closed at the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11).

Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11), take Doniphan Drive (SH 20) toward Sunland Park Drive, and will be able to re-enter I-10 at Sunland Park Drive.

Crews will be working on the Resler Flyover Ramp deck and barriers.

I-10 West

Overnight

Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Wednesday, Feb.1

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each following morning

· I-10 Westbound will be completely closed at the Resler Exit Ramp (Exit 12).

Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Resler Drive (Exit 12) and take North Mesa Street (SH 20) to the North Mesa Street Entrance Ramp to I-10 West.

Crews will be working on the Resler Flyover Ramp deck and barriers.

All closures are subject to change.

