I-10 Closures This Week

Mesa

Continuous for 6 weeks

The following closures started on Wednesday, Jan.18, and will continue until 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24

· The right turn-only lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20) will be closed between Osborne Drive and South Desert Boulevard (traveling in the direction toward Remcon).

· The right through lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20) will also be closed between Osborne Drive and South Desert Boulevard (traveling in the direction toward Remcon); however, when possible, crews will open the through lane during rush hours and at night.

Note: The two left lanes on North Mesa Street (SH 20) will remain open and access to businesses will be available at all times.

Crews will be installing underground utilities. [Map 2]

I-10 Both Directions

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 22 and Monday, Jan. 23

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· The left lane on I-10 Westbound will be closed between the Sunland Park Overpass and the North Mesa Underpass.

· I-10 Eastbound will be completely closed at the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11).

Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11), take Doniphan Drive to Sunland Park Drive, and will be able to re-enter I-10 at Sunland Park Drive. NOTE: Doniphan Drive does not provide access to I-10 nor to US 85 after Sunland Park Drive. Please keep to the detour route.

Crews will be setting steel beams into place at the Resler Flyover Ramp. [Map 2]

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 6

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· I-10 in both directions will be reduced to one lane at the North Mesa intersection overpass between Thorn Avenue and approximately 100 feet east of North Mesa Street (SH 20).

Crews will be installing temporary wire retaining walls. [No map]

Overnight

Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each following morning

· I-10 Westbound will be completely closed at the Resler Exit Ramp (Exit 12).

· The left lane on I-10 Eastbound will be closed between the North Mesa Entrance Ramp and just past the Resler Flyover Ramp.

Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Resler Drive (Exit 12) and take North Mesa Street (SH 20) westward to I-10 where they can re-enter I-10 West.

Crews will be setting steel beams into place at the Resler Flyover Ramp. [Map 1]

I-10 West

Daytime

Monday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

· The two-lane Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13, Westbound) will be reduced to one lane.

Crews will be working on retaining walls. [Map 3]

I-10 East

Continuous for 2 weeks

The following closure started on Wednesday, Jan.18, and will continue until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1

· Paisano Drive (US 85) eastbound will be closed between Sunland Park Drive and Crockett Street.

Business access: Nearby businesses can be accessed from Sunland Park Drive, Constitution Drive and Crockett Street.

Crews will be working along a portion of Paisano Drive (US 85). [Map 3]