I-10 Closures This Week

I-10 @ Mesa

Continuous for 6 weeks

The following closures started on Jan.18 and will continue until 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24:

· The right turn-only lane on eastbound North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close between Osborne Drive and South Desert Boulevard.

· The right through lane on eastbound North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close between Osborne Drive and South Desert Blvd, but only when necessary and only during the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Note: Two lanes will remain open on N. Mesa St. (SH 20) and business access will be open at all times.

Crews will be installing underground utilities.

Overnight

Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 in both directions will reduce to one lane at the North Mesa intersection overpass between Thorn Avenue and approximately 100 feet east of North Mesa Street (SH 20).

Crews will be moving dirt.

Overnight

Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Eastbound will completely close at the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11).

· North Mesa Street (SH 20) at the I-10 Overpass will close in both directions.

Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11), take Doniphan Drive to Sunland Park Drive, and will be able to re-enter I-10 from Sunland Park Drive.

NOTE: Keep to the detour route. Doniphan Drive does not provide access to I-10 nor to US 85 after Sunland Park Drive.

This closure will be recurring until further notice. Crews are placing bridge deck onto I-10 directly over N. Mesa St. (SH 20).

I-10 @ Resler

Overnight

Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· The Resler Flyover Ramp to I-10 Eastbound will close.

Crews will be working on the existing Resler ramp structure.

Overnight

Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Thursday, Feb. 9

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Westbound will completely close after the Resler Exit Ramp (Exit 12).

Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Resler Drive (Exit 12) and take North Mesa Street (SH 20) westward to I-10 where they can re-enter I-10 West.

This closure will be recurring until further notice. Crews are working on the new Resler ramp.

Sunland

NEW - Overnight

Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· The Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13, westbound) will close.

Crews will be working on the Sunland Park ramp structure.

Daytime

Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

· One lane on the two-lane Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13, Westbound) will close.

The closure is required to give crews access to the work site.