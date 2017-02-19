I-10 Closures This Week

I-10 & Mesa

Continuous

The following closures will open by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24:

· The right turn-only lane on eastbound North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close between Osborne Drive and South Desert Boulevard.

· The right through lane on eastbound North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close between Osborne Drive and South Desert Blvd, but only when necessary and only during the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Note: Two eastbound lanes will remain open on N Mesa St (SH 20) and business access will be open at all times.

Crews will be installing underground utilities. [Map 3]

Overnight

Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 in both directions will reduce to one lane at the North Mesa intersection overpass between Thorn Avenue and approximately 100 feet east of North Mesa Street (SH 20).

Crews will conduct bridge work. [No Map]

NEW - Overnight

Wednesday, Feb. 22

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning

· North Desert Boulevard frontage road will be completely closed for approximately 300 feet starting at the corner with North Mesa Street (SH 20), near the Valero Corner Store.

Detour: Motorists wishing to enter I-10 Westbound will take North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Doniphan Drive (SH 20), and go north on Doniphan Drive to Redd Road. I-10 West may be accessed from Redd Rd. Follow the detour signs in place.

Crews will be conducting underground utility work alongside and underneath North Desert Blvd. [Map 2]

I-10 & Sunland

Daytime

Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

· One lane on the two-lane Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13, Westbound) will close.

The closure is required to give crews access to the work site. [No Map]

Overnight

Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· The Sunland Park Flyover Entrance Ramp to I-10 Eastbound will close.

Crews will conduct prep work for the eventual removal of the ramp. [No Map]

I-10 & Resler

Daytime

Tuesday, Feb. 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· The Resler Exit Ramp (Exit 12, westbound) will close.

Crews will make repairs to the asphalt pavement. [Map 3]

Overnight

Sunday, Feb. 19 through Tuesday, Feb. 21

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· The Resler Flyover Entrance Ramp to I-10 Eastbound will close.

Crews will conduct prep work for the eventual removal of the ramp. [No Map]

MAJOR CLOSURE — THREE-WEEKS NOTICE

I-10 & Mesa

27 Hours

The following closures will go into effect starting at 3 a.m. Sunday, March 12 and will continue throughout the day and night, re-opening at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 13:

· I-10 Eastbound will be completely closed after Redd Road.

Detour: Traffic on I-10 East will be detoured at the Redd Road Exit (Exit 9) and onto Doniphan Drive (SH 20). Traffic will be able to re-enter I-10 East from Sunland Park Drive. Follow roadside detour signs in place.

· North Mesa Street (SH 20) in both directions will be completely closed at the I-10 Overpass.

Detour: Follow the detour signs in place. An illustration of the detour routes is on Map 1.

Motorists should avoid the intersection on March 12 by using alternate routes such as Transmountain Road (Loop 375). Motorists who cannot avoid the intersection should follow the detour signs in place. [Map 1]

Crews will be conducting an ambitious operation during this 27-hour closure. They will re-stripe I-10 Eastbound lanes, and demolish the existing I-10 Eastbound structure. By Monday morning, I-10 Eastbound traffic will be driving on the new center median of the I-10 Overpass, the former eastbound lanes and structure will be gone, and North Mesa Street lanes will be open.

Project Engineer Tim Twomey said, “Twenty-seven hours is an aggressive timeframe for work that could easily take multiple days to complete. This consolidated timeframe is an effort to mitigate impact to motorists and businesses.”