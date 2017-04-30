I-10 Closures This Week

I-10 & Sunland

Daytime

Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

· The left lane on I-10 in both directions will close between Buena Vista and Sunland Park.

Crews are constructing new bridge columns in the area. [Map 1]

Daytime

Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

· The left turn lane from the I-10 Westbound Sunland Park Exit Ramp onto Sunland Park Drive will close.

Crews will be installing a temporary signal pole in the area. [Map 1]

I-10 & Mesa

Overnight

Thursday, May 4

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning

· The North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11) from I-10 Westbound will close.

Crews are trenching underneath the ramp. [No Map]

I-10 & Resler

Overnight

Tuesday, May 9 through Thursday, May 11

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning

· I-10 Westbound will close completely between Resler Drive (Exit 12) and North Mesa St (Exit 11).

· The Resler Flyover Entrance Ramp to I-10 East will close.

Crews will be pouring bridge deck onto the new Resler Flyover Ramp. [Map 2]

Detour: I-10 Westbound traffic will exit at Resler Drive (Exit 12), take Resler Drive to North Mesa Street (SH 20), and take North Mesa Street to I-10 Westbound.

Overnight

Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Eastbound will close completely at the North Mesa Exit (Exit 11).

· The Resler Flyover Entrance Ramp to I-10 East will close.

Crews will be pouring bridge deck onto the new Resler Flyover Ramp. [Map 2]

Detour: I-10 Eastbound traffic will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11), take North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Doniphan Drive, take Doniphan Drive to Sunland Park Drive, and take Sunland Park Drive to I-10.

Long-Term Closures

The following closure will be recurring until further notice

Daytime

Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

· The two-lane Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13, Westbound) will be reduced to one lane.

This closure is necessary to give crews access to the work site. [No Map]