I-10 Closures This Week

I-10 & Sunland

Night 1

Sunday, July 16

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· I-10 Westbound will close completely at the Sunland Park Exit (Exit 13).

Detour: Traffic on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park and re-enter I-10 at the next entrance ramp.

Night 2

Monday, July 17

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· The Sunland Park Flyover Entrance Ramp to I-10 East will close.

· I-10 Eastbound will be reduced to one lane between the Sunland Exit Ramp and the Sunland Entrance Ramp.

· I-10 Westbound will close completely at the Sunland Park Exit (Exit 13).

Detour: Traffic on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park and re-enter I-10 at the next entrance ramp.

Crews will be working on bridge structures.

Night 3

Tuesday, July 18

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· I-10 in both directions will close completely at the Sunland Park Exits (Exit 13).

· The southbound lanes of Sunland Park Drive will close between Mesa Hills Drive and Machuca Road.

I-10 Detour: Traffic on I-10 will exit at Sunland Park and re-enter I-10 at the next entrance ramp.

Sunland Detour: Drivers who wish to take Sunland Park Drive southbound toward I-10 will be detoured at Mesa Hills Drive and re-directed to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Drivers will then take North Mesa Street to Doniphan Drive and take Doniphan Drive to Sunland Park Drive.

Night 4

Wednesday, July 19

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· I-10 Eastbound will close completely at the Sunland Park Exit (Exit 13).

· The southbound lanes of Sunland Park Drive will close between Mesa Hills Drive and Machuca Road.

I-10 Detour: Traffic on I-10 East will exit at Sunland Park and re-enter I-10 at the next entrance ramp.

Sunland Detour: Drivers who wish to take Sunland Park Drive southbound toward I-10 will be detoured at Mesa Hills Drive and re-directed to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Drivers will then take North Mesa Street to Doniphan Drive and take Doniphan Drive to Sunland Park Drive.

Night 5

Thursday, July 20

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· I-10 Eastbound will close completely at the Sunland Park Exit (Exit 13).

· The Sunland Park Drive bridge over I-10 will close completely.

I-10 Detour: Traffic on I-10 East will exit at Sunland Park and re-enter I-10 at the next entrance ramp.

Sunland Detours: Northbound vehicles on Sunland Park Drive (coming from Doniphan Dr) will turn right on Paisano Drive and enter I-10 East. Vehicles will exit at Executive Center (Exit 16), then take Executive Center Boulevard to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Finally, vehicles will take North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Sunland Park Drive.

Southbound vehicles on Sunland Park Drive (coming from Mesa Hills Drive) will be diverted onto I-10 West, then exit at Resler (Exit 12). Vehicles will be able to make a U-turn while on Relser Drive at Desert Pass Street, then take the Resler Entrance Ramp onto I-10 East. From I-10 East, people may exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13). No left turns onto Sunland Park Drive will be allowed.

I-10 & N Mesa

Five Days

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

· The right lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20, eastbound) – in the direction headed toward the mountain – will be closed between South Desert Boulevard and North Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be working on columns for the all-new I-10 East Overpass.

One Night

Tuesday, July 18

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· South Desert Boulevard will be closed from Thorn Avenue to North Mesa Street (SH 20).

· The North Mesa Street (SH 20) Exit Ramp from I-10 Eastbound will be closed.

· North Mesa Street southbound right lane (heading toward Doniphan Drive) will be closed between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

Crews will be conducting pavement work.

One Night

Thursday, July 20

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· The North Mesa Entrance Ramp to I-10 Westbound will close.

· I-10 Westbound will be reduced to one lane from the North Mesa Entrance Ramp to Thorn Avenue.

Crews will be installing electrical utilities in the area.

Executive

One Day

Monday, July 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· The right turn lane from the westbound Executive Center Exit Ramp onto Executive Center Boulevard will close. Traffic on the exit ramp may turn right or left at the traffic light.

· The right lane on Executive Center Boulevard will close between the eastbound Executive Center Entrance Ramp and the westbound Executive Center Exit Ramp.

Crews will be servicing an electric pole.

Two-Week Look Ahead

Closures below continue to develop. Details such as dates could change; however,

in an effort to provide information as far in advance as possible,

we offer the following still-developing information:

I-10 & Sunland

Two Nights

Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 in both directions will close completely at the Sunland Park Exits (Exit 13).

· The Sunland Park Drive bridge over I-10 will close completely.

I-10 Detour: Traffic on I-10 will exit at Sunland Park and re-enter I-10 at the next entrance ramp.

Sunland Detours: Northbound vehicles on Sunland Park Drive (coming from Doniphan Dr) will turn right on Paisano Drive and enter I-10 East. Vehicles will exit at Executive Center (Exit 16), then take Executive Center Boulevard to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Finally, vehicles will take North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Sunland Park Drive.

Southbound vehicles on Sunland Park Drive (coming from Mesa Hills Drive) will be diverted onto I-10 West, then exit at Resler (Exit 12). Vehicles will be able to make a U-turn while on Relser Drive at Desert

Pass Street, then take the Resler Entrance Ramp onto I-10 East. From I-10 East, people may exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13). No left turns onto Sunland Park Drive will be allowed.

Four Nights

Sunday, July 30 to Thursday, August 3

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night

· The Sunland Park Flyover Entrance Ramp to I-10 East will close.

I-10 & Mesa

One Night

Thursday, July 27

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· South Desert Boulevard will close from Thorn Avenue to North Mesa Street (SH 20).

· North Mesa Street (SH 20) Exit Ramp from I-10 Eastbound will close.

One Night

Monday, July 31

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· I-10 Eastbound will completely close at the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11).

· The North Mesa Entrance Ramp to I-10 Eastbound will close.

· North Mesa Street (SH 20) in both directions will close.

Three Nights

Tuesday, August 1 to Thursday, August 3

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· The North Mesa Exit Ramp from I-10 Eastbound will close.

All closure start times and end times are approximate.

All closures are subject to change.