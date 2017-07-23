I-10 Closures This Week

I-10 & Sunland

Two Nights

Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 in both directions will close completely at the Sunland Park Exits (Exit 13).

· The Sunland Park Drive bridge over I-10 will close completely.

I-10 Detour: Traffic on I-10 will exit at Sunland Park and re-enter I-10 at the next entrance ramp.

Sunland Detours:

Northbound vehicles on Sunland Park Dr (coming from Doniphan Dr) will turn right on Paisano Dr and enter I-10 East. Vehicles will exit at Executive Center (Exit 16), then take Executive Center Blvd to North Mesa St (SH 20). Finally, vehicles will take North Mesa St (SH 20) to Sunland Park Dr.

Southbound vehicles on Sunland Park Dr (coming from Mesa Hills Dr) will be diverted onto I-10 West, then exit at Resler (Exit 12). Vehicles will be able to make a U-turn while on Relser Dr at Desert Pass St, then take the Resler Entrance Ramp onto I-10 East. From I-10 East, people may exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13). No left turns onto the Sunland Park Overpass will be allowed.

Crews will be moving cranes across I-10, removing temporary support towers, and setting beams.

Six Nights

Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27; then Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each following morning

· The Sunland Flyover Entrance Ramp to I-10 East will close. People may enter I-10 East from the Sunland Entrance Ramp on the Doniphan side of I-10.

Crews will be placing steel beams for the new flyover ramp.

I-10 & N Mesa

Five Days

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

· The right lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20, eastbound) – in the direction headed toward Remcon Circle – will close under the I-10 Overpass.

Crews will be working on columns for the all-new I-10 East Overpass.

One Night

Thursday, July 27

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· South Desert Boulevard will close between Thorn Avenue and North Mesa Street (SH 20).

· The North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11) from I-10 Eastbound will close.

Detour: Drivers on I-10 East who wish to exit at North Mesa (Exit 11) should instead exit at Redd Road (Exit 9) and use South Desert Boulevard to access Doniphan Drive, then take Doniphan Drive to North Mesa Street (SH 20).

Crews will be striping lanes and moving barrier walls. By Friday morning, traffic could be driving on a portion of South Desert Boulevard’s new pavement.

One Day

Friday, July 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· The North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11) from I-10 Eastbound will close.

Detour: Drivers on I-10 East who wish to exit at North Mesa (Exit 11) should instead exit at Redd Road (Exit 9) and use South Desert Boulevard to access Doniphan Drive, then take Doniphan Drive to North Mesa Street (SH 20).

Crews will be placing beams for the all-new I-10 East Overpass.

CLOSURE FORECAST

The following closures continue to develop, meaning details such as dates could change; however, to provide information as far in advance as possible, we offer the following still-developing information:

Two Nights

Sunday, July 30 and Monday, July 31

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each following morning

· I-10 in both directions will close completely at the Sunland Park Exit Ramps (Exit 13).

· The Sunland Park Drive bridge over I-10 will close completely.

One Night

Monday, July 31

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning

· I-10 Eastbound will close completely at the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11).

· The eastbound North Mesa Exit Ramp and Entrance Ramp will close.

· North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close completely in both directions at the I-10 Overpass.

Three Nights

Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August 3

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each following morning

· The North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11) from I-10 Eastbound will close.

One Night

Wednesday, August 2

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning

· I-10 Westbound will close completely at Executive Center.

· I-10 Eastbound will close completely at Sunland Park.

· The Sunland Park Entrance Ramp to I-10 Westbound will close.

Two Nights

Tuesday, August 1 and Thursday, August 3

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning

· I-10 in both directions will close completely at the Sunland Park Exits (Exit 13).

· The Sunland Park Entrance Ramp to I-10 Westbound will close.

Three Nights

Tuesday, August 8 through Thursday, August 10

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each following morning

· North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close in both directions at the I-10 Overpass. All ramps will remain open.