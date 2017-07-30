I-10 Closures This Week

I-10 & Sunland

Five Nights

Sunday, July 30 through Thursday, August 3

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each following morning

• The Sunland Park Flyover Entrance Ramp to I-10 East closes. People may enter I-10 East from the other Sunland Park Entrance Ramp (on the Doniphan side of I-10).

Crews will be placing steel beams for the new flyover ramp. [No Map]

Two Nights

Sunday, July 30 and Monday, July 31

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

• I-10 in both directions closes completely at the Sunland Park Exits (Exit 13).

• The Sunland Park Overpass at I-10 closes.

• The Sunland Park Entrance Ramp to I-10 Westbound will undergo a 15-minute rolling closure.

I-10 Detours: I-10 Westbound traffic will exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13) and go to North Mesa Street (SH 20); then, take North Mesa Street to the I-10 interchange where traffic may re-enter I-10 West. I-10 Eastbound traffic will exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13) and re-enter I-10 East at the next entrance ramp. Follow the detour signs in place.

Sunland Detours: Northbound vehicles on Sunland Park Dr (coming from Doniphan Dr) will turn right on Paisano Dr and enter I-10 East. Vehicles will exit at Executive Center (Exit 16), then take Executive Center Blvd to North Mesa St (SH 20). Finally, vehicles will take North Mesa St (SH 20) to Sunland Park Dr. Southbound vehicles on Sunland Park Dr (coming from Mesa Hills Dr) will be re-directed back to North Mesa Street and follow the detour signs to enter I-10 East or I-10 West.

Crews continue to build the new Sunland Flyover Ramp. [Map 1] Two Nights

Tuesday, August 1 and Thursday, August 3

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

• I-10 in both directions closes completely at the Sunland Park Exits (Exit 13).

• The Sunland Park Entrance Ramp to I-10 Westbound closes.

Detour: I-10 Westbound traffic will exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13) and go to North Mesa Street (SH 20); then, take North Mesa Street to the I-10 interchange where traffic may re-enter I-10 West. I-10 Eastbound traffic will exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13) and re-enter I-10 East at the next entrance ramp. Follow the detour signs.

Crews continue to build new bridges over I-10 at Sunland Park. [Map 2]

I-10 & N Mesa

One Night

Monday, July 31

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• I-10 Eastbound closes completely at the North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11).

• The eastbound North Mesa Exit Ramp and eastbound North Mesa Entrance Ramp closes.

Detour: I-10 Eastbound traffic may exit at Redd Road (Exit 9) and take Doniphan Drive to North Mesa Street (SH 20).

Crews will be placing beams for the all-new I-10 East Overpass. [Map 3]

Three Days

Monday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

• The North Mesa Exit Ramp (Exit 11) from I-10 Eastbound closes.

Detour: I-10 Eastbound traffic may exit at Redd Road (Exit 9) and take Doniphan Drive to North Mesa Street (SH 20).

Crews will be setting concrete beams. [Map 5]

Five Days

Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

• The right lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20, eastbound) – in the direction headed toward Remcon Circle

– closes between Osborne Drive and the I-10 Westbound Exit Ramp.

• The right lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20, westbound) – in the direction headed toward Doniphan Drive

– closes between North Desert Boulevard and Osborne Drive.

Crews will be working on bridge columns and ITS. [Map 5]

One Day

Tuesday, August 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• South Desert Boulevard will be closed between Thorn Avenue and North Mesa Street (SH 20).

Detour: I-10 Eastbound traffic may exit at Redd Road (Exit 9) and take Doniphan Drive to North Mesa Street (SH 20).

Crews will be setting concrete beams. [Map 5]

I-10 @ Executive and Sunland

One Night

Wednesday, August 2

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• I-10 Westbound closes completely at the Executive Center Exit.

• I-10 Eastbound closes completely at the Sunland Park Exit.

• The Sunland Park Entrance Ramp to I-10 Westbound closes.

• The Sunland Flyover Entrance Ramp to I-10 Eastbound closes.

Detours: I-10 Eastbound traffic will exit at Sunland Park and re-enter I-10 at the next entrance ramp. I-10 Westbound traffic will exit at Executive Center (Exit 16), take Executive Center Boulevard to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then take North Mesa Street to the I-10 interchange where vehicles may re-enter I-10 West.

Crews will switch traffic on I-10 Westbound to the all-new collector-distributor (CD) lanes between Executive Center and Buena Vista. Crew will also continue building new bridges over I-10 at Sunland Park. [Map 4]

CLOSURE FORECAST

The following closures are still developing, meaning details such as dates could change:

Overnight

Sunday, August 6 through Thursday, August 10

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

• I-10 in both directions closes completely at the Sunland Park Exits (Exit 13).

• The Sunland Park Overpass at I-10 closes completely.

• The Sunland Entrance Ramp to I-10 Westbound closes completely.

Overnight

Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 10

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

• The Sunland Entrance Ramp to I-10 East (on the Doniphan side of I-10) will close.

All closure start times and end times are approximate.

All closures are subject to change.