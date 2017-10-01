I-10 Closures This Week

I-10 @ Executive

Daytime

Monday, Oct. 2

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· The left lane on I-10 Westbound will be closed from the Executive Center Exit Ramp (Exit 16) to the Executive Center Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be working on a crash attenuator. [No Map]

Overnight

Sunday, Oct. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 3

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· The Executive Center Exit Ramp (Exit 16) from I-10 Eastbound will close.

· I-10 Eastbound will be reduced to one lane starting at approximately 1,000 feet before the Executive Center Exit Ramp (Exit 16). All lanes will open up near the Schuster Exit (Exit 18A).

Crews will be conducting pavement work and utility work. [Map 2]

I-10 @ Buena Vista

Daytime

Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

· The left lane on I-10 Eastbound will close between the Buena Vista area (formerly the Bridge to Nowhere location) and the Executive Center Overpass.

This closure is necessary to give crews access to the work area in the I-10 median. [No Map]

North Mesa

Daytime

Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

· Two right-hand lanes on North Mesa Street (SH 20) will be closed for approximately 500 feet starting at Osborne Drive and moving toward I-10. Vehicles will be able to turn right in order to access the entrance ramp to I-10 Eastbound.

Crews are working on a sewer line.

I-10 @ Sunland

Overnight

Monday, Oct. 2

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· I-10 Westbound will close completely between the Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13) and the Sunland Park Entrance Ramp.

· The Sunland Park Entrance Ramp to I-10 Westbound will close.

· The Sunland Park Entrance Ramp to I-10 Eastbound (in front of the Shamaley dealership) will close.

· The Sunland Park Flyover Entrance Ramp to I-10 Eastbound will close.

DETOURS:

Motorists on I-10 Westbound will exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13) and be detoured to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may re-enter I-10 Westbound using the North Mesa Street Entrance Ramp.

Motorists on Sunland Park Drive who wish to enter I-10 Westbound will be detoured to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may enter I-10 Westbound using the North Mesa Entrance Ramp.

Motorists on Sunland Park Drive who wish to enter I-10 Eastbound will be detoured to North Mesa Street (SH 20) and then to Executive Center Boulevard. Motorists may enter I-10 Eastbound using the Executive Center Boulevard Entrance Ramp.

Crews are building the all-new I-10/Sunland Park interchange. [Map 1]

Overnight

Tuesday, Oct. 3

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· I-10 Westbound will close completely between the Sunland Park Exit (Exit 13) and the Sunland Park Entrance Ramp.

· The Sunland Park Entrance Ramp to I-10 Eastbound (in front of the Shamaley dealership) will close.

DETOUR: Motorists on I-10 Westbound will be able to exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13) and immediately re-enter I-10 Westbound at the next entrance ramp. Motorists on Sunland Park Drive who wish to enter I-10 Eastbound should use the Sunland Park Flyover Entrance Ramp.

Crews are building the all-new I-10/Sunland Park interchange. [Map 2]

Overnight

Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 5

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

· I-10 Eastbound will close completely between the Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13) and the Sunland Park Entrance Ramp.

DETOUR: Motorists on I-10 Eastbound will be able to exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13) and immediately re-enter I-10 Eastbound at the next entrance ramp.

Crews are building the all-new I-10/Sunland Park interchange. [Map 3]

ALL CLOSURES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

All closure times are approximate.

Ramps may close up to one hour prior to the start time of an I-10 highway closure.

CLOSURE FORECAST

The following closures are tentative. Details such as dates and closure limits could change.

Overnight

Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11

9 pm each night to 6 am each morning

· I-10 Eastbound will close completely between the Redd Road Exit (Exit 9) and the Resler Flyover Ramp.

· North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close completely under the I-10 Overpass.

· The North Mesa Entrance Ramp to I-10 Eastbound will close.

Detour: Traffic on I-10 East will exit at Redd Road (Exit 9), take Redd Road to Doniphan Drive, then take Doniphan Drive to Sunland Park Drive. Traffic may re-enter I-10 East at the Sunland Park Entrance Ramp. Follow the detour signs in place.

Crews will be setting bridge beams.

Overnight

Thursday, Oct. 12

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· The left lane on South Desert Boulevard will close. Traffic will be able to use the right lane.

· The right lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close – in direction traveling toward Doniphan Drive – between North Desert Blvd and Osborne Dr.

Crews will be setting bridge beams.

Overnight

Thursday, Oct. 12

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· The Sunland Park Drive Overpass will close completely.

· I-10 Eastbound will close completely at the Sunland Park Exit.

· I-10 Westbound will be reduced to one lane starting at the Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13).

Overnight

Monday, Oct. 16

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· I-10 Eastbound will close completely at the Sunland Park Exit.

· The Sunland Park Drive Overpass will close completely.

