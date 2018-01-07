I-10 Closures This Week

I‐10 Both Directions @ Sunland

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 7

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I‐10 in both directions will close at the Sunland Park Drive exits (Exit 13).

Detour: Motorists will exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13) and immediately re‐enter I‐10 at the next entrance ramp. Crews will be placing bridge deck over I‐10. [No Map]

North Mesa

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 7 through Thursday, Jan. 11

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close completely in both directions under the I‐10 overpass. Detour: Follow the detour signs in place.

Note: All entrance ramps and exit ramps will be open at I‐10 and North Mesa Street (SH 20). Crews will be conducting bridgework. [Map 1]

Daytime

Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

The right lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close between North Desert Blvd. and Osborne Drive. Crews are building new roadways that connect to North Mesa Street (SH 20). [No Map]

Sunland @ I‐10

Daytime

Monday, Jan. 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The right lane on Sunland Park Drive will close from Constitution Drive up to Paisano Drive (US 85).

Crews will be paving a temporary dedicated right‐turn lane, which should open to traffic on Jan. 15. [No Map]

I‐10 East @ Sunland

Overnight

Monday, Jan. 8 and Tuesday, Jan. 9

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Eastbound will close completely between the Sunland Park Drive exit ramp (Exit 13) and the Sunland Park Drive entrance ramp.

The Sunland Park flyover entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

Detour: Motorists on I‐10 Eastbound will exit at Sunland Park Drive (Exit 13) and immediately re‐enter I‐10 Eastbound at the next ramp. Follow the detour signs.

Crews will be conducting bridgework. [Map 2]

I‐10 West @ Executive

Overnight

Wednesday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 11

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Westbound will close completely between Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16) and Sunland Park Drive. Paisano Drive entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound (in front of the auto dealerships) will close.

Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive will not be available.

The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I‐10 Westbound will close.

Detour: Motorists on I‐10 Westbound will exit at Executive Center Blvd (Exit 16) and take North Mesa Street (SH

20) to Sunland Park Drive where motorists may re‐enter I‐10 Westbound. Follow the detour signs. Crews will be working on the all‐new US 85 overpass. [Map 3]

TWO‐WEEK LOOK AHEAD

I‐10 East @ Sunland

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 14

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I‐10 Eastbound will close completely between the Sunland Park Drive exit ramp (Exit 13) and the Sunland Park Drive entrance ramp.

The Sunland Park flyover entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

I‐10 Eastbound will be reduced to one lane from the Sunland Park entrance ramp to Executive Center Blvd. Detour: Motorists on I‐10 Eastbound will exit at Sunland Park Drive (Exit 13) and immediately re‐enter I‐10

Eastbound at the next ramp. Follow the detour signs.

Crews will be working on the all‐new US 85 overpass and moving barrier walls. [No Map]

Sunland @ I‐10

Morning

Monday, Jan. 15

9 a.m. to noon

The right lane on Sunland Park Drive will close starting at Constitution Drive up to Paisano Drive (US 85). [No Map]

Crews will be adjusting barrier for the four‐week closure of Paisano Drive (US 85), described next.

Paisano (US 85) @ Sunland

Continuous – 24/7

9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 11

Paisano Drive (US 85) will close completely for approximately 300 feet starting at Sunland Park Drive. Detours:

o To enter I‐10 Eastbound, motorists should take North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Executive Center Blvd, then enter I‐10 Eastbound from the Executive Center Blvd entrance ramp.

o Motorists on Sunland Park Drive who are coming from Doniphan Drive will have access to Paisano Drive (US 85) using a new dedicated right‐turn lane.

o Follow the detour signs.

Business Access: Motorists on Sunland Park Drive will be able to access area businesses using Constitution Drive and Crockett Street.

Crews will be demolishing and re‐building a section of Paisano Drive (US 85). [Map 4]

I‐10 East @ North Mesa

Overnight

Monday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 16

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Eastbound will close completely at North Mesa Street (Exit 11). The North Mesa Street entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close. The Resler Drive entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

The Sunland Park flyover entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

Detour: Motorists on I‐10 Eastbound will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11) and be routed to Doniphan Drive, then to Sunland Park Drive where motorists may re‐enter I‐10 Eastbound. Follow the detour signs.

Crews will be working on the all‐new US 85 overpass. [No Map]

I‐10 West @ Executive

Overnight

Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Thursday, Jan. 18

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Westbound will close completely between Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16) and Sunland Park Drive. Paisano Drive entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound (in front of the auto dealerships) will close. Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive will not be available.

The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I‐10 Westbound will close.

Detour: Motorists on I‐10 Westbound will exit at Executive Center Blvd (Exit 16) and take North Mesa Street (SH

20) to Sunland Park Drive where motorists may re‐enter I‐10 Westbound. Follow the detour signs. Crews will be working on the all‐new US 85 overpass. [No Map]

All closures are subject to change.

All closure times are approximate.

Exit and entrance ramps may close up to one hour prior to the start time of an I‐10 highway closure.