I-10 Closures This Week

Attention: Paisano (US 85) closes at Sunland Park Drive through mid-February. The GO 10 project is anticipating 2018 will be the year for substantial progress on structures at the I‐10/Sunland Park Drive interchange. That means drivers can expect some high‐profile closures throughout 2018. One of those closures, flagged below, starts at 9 a.m. this Monday, Jan. 15 and continues until mid‐February. The closure could cause traffic congestion, especially during rush hours. Motorists should plan ahead.

I‐10 East @ Sunland

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 14

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I‐10 Eastbound will reduce to one lane from the Sunland Park entrance ramp to Executive Center Blvd. Crews will be moving barrier walls. [No Map]

Paisano (US 85) @ Sunland

Continuous – 24/7

9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 11

Paisano Drive (US 85) will close completely for approximately 300 feet starting at Sunland Park Drive.

Sunland Park Drive will be kept to two lanes starting at Constitution Drive all the way up to the Paisano Drive (US 85) intersection.

To help relieve traffic congestion at Sunland Park Drive and Paisano Drive (US 85), motorists on Sunland Park Drive (coming from Doniphan Drive) will have access to a dedicated right‐turn lane onto Paisano Drive (US 85). Detours:

o Motorists who normally use Paisano Drive (US 85) to enter I‐10 Eastbound should plan to use an

alternate entrance ramp, such as the Sunland Park flyover ramp or the Executive Center Blvd ramp.

o Motorists on Sunland Park Drive who are coming from Doniphan Drive will be able to turn right onto

Paisano Drive (US 85) via the use of a new, temporary dedicated right‐turn lane.

Business Access: Motorists will be able to access area businesses from Sunland Park Drive as well as from Constitution Drive and Crockett Street.

Crews are demolishing and re‐building a section of Paisano Drive (US 85). [Map 1]

Sunland Park Drive

Daytime

Monday, Jan. 15

4 a.m. to noon

The Sunland Park Drive entrance ramp to I‐10 Westbound will close. Crews will be boring alongside and underneath the ramp. [No Map]

Daytime

Monday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

The right lane on Sunland Park Drive (in the direction traveling from Doniphan Drive toward the mall) will be

closed for approximately 800 feet starting at Paisano Drive (US 85).

Crews will be demolishing curb and sidewalk to make way for new roadway. [Map 1]

North Mesa

Daytime

Monday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

The right lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close from North Desert Blvd to Osborne Drive. Crews will be construction new roadways that connect to North Mesa Street (SH 20). [No Map]

I‐10 East @ North Mesa

Overnight

Monday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 16

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

The right lane on I‐10 Eastbound will close between North Mesa Street (Exit 11) and Sunland Park Drive. Crews will be conducting maintenance tasks on barrier walls. [No Map]

I‐10 West @ Resler

Daytime

Tuesday, Jan. 16

9 a.m. to noon

The right lane on I‐10 Westbound will close under the Resler Drive flyover ramp. Crews will be adjusting barrier wall. [No Map]

I‐10 West @ Executive

Overnight

Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Thursday, Jan. 18

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Westbound will close completely between Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16) and Sunland Park Drive. The Paisano Drive entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound (in front of the auto dealerships) will close.

Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive will not be available.

The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I‐10 Westbound will close.

Detour:

o Motorists on I‐10 Westbound will exit at Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16) and take North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Sunland Park Drive where motorists may re‐enter I‐10 Westbound.

o Motorists won’t be able to enter I‐10 Eastbound from Paisano Drive (US 85) so they will be detoured to

North Mesa Street (SH 20), then to Executive Center Boulevard, then to the Executive Center entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound.

Crews will be working on the all‐new US 85 overpass. [Map 2]

I‐10 West @ Sunland

Daytime

Thursday, Jan. 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The right through‐lane on the Sunland Park westbound exit ramp, as it nears the Sunland Park Drive

intersection, will close. Prior to the lane closure, vehicles will be able to use the free right‐turn ramp to access Sunland Park Drive in front of the mall.

Crews will be prepping the area for more major construction activities coming to the area. [Map 1]

CLOSURE FORECAST

The following closures are still developing, meaning details may change.

Two Nights

Sunday, Jan. 21 and Monday, Jan. 22

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Eastbound will close completely between North Mesa Street (Exit 11) and Sunland Park Drive. The North Mesa Street entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

The Resler Drive entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

The Sunland Park flyover entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

Detour: Motorists on I‐10 Eastbound will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11) and be routed to Doniphan Drive, then to Sunland Park Drive where motorists may re‐enter I‐10 Eastbound. Follow the detour signs.

Crews will be working on the all‐new US 85 overpass and removing signs from over I‐10.

Three Nights

Tuesday, Jan. 23 through Thursday, Jan. 25

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Westbound will close completely between Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16) and Sunland Park Drive. The Paisano Drive entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound (in front of the auto dealerships) will close.

Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive will not be available.

The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I‐10 Westbound will close.

Detour:

o Motorists on I‐10 Westbound will exit at Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16) and take North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Sunland Park Drive where motorists may re‐enter I‐10 Westbound.

o Motorists won’t be able to enter I‐10 Eastbound from Paisano Drive (US 85) so they will be detoured to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then to Executive Center Boulevard, then to the Executive Center entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound.

All closures are subject to change.

All closure times are approximate.

Exit and entrance ramps may close up to one hour prior to the start time of an I‐10 closure.