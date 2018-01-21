I-10 Closures This Week

Paisano (US 85) @ Sunland

Ongoing – 24/7

Jan. 15 through Feb. 11

Paisano Drive (US 85) will remain closed at Sunland Park Drive.

Sunland Park Drive will be kept to two lanes starting at Constitution Drive all the way up to the Paisano Drive (US 85) intersection.

Motorists on Sunland Park Drive (coming from Doniphan Drive) will have access to a dedicated right‐turn lane onto the Paisano Drive (US 85) and entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound.

To help mitigate roadway congestion in this area, motorists should consider using an alternate entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound.

Business Access: Motorists will be able to access area businesses from Sunland Park Drive as well as from Constitution Drive and Crockett Street.

Crews are demolishing and re‐building a section of Paisano Drive (US 85). [No Map]

I‐10 Both Directions

Daytime

Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Seven miles of I‐10 in both directions will experience a moving closure between Thorn Avenue (mile marker

10) and the Asarco bridge (mile marker 17).

Crews will implement a five‐mile‐per‐hour convoy to re‐stripe I‐10. Expect delays. [No Map]

I‐10 East @ Sunland

Three Nights

Sunday, Jan. 21 through Tuesday, Jan. 23

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Eastbound will close completely between North Mesa Street (Exit 11) and Sunland Park Drive. The North Mesa Street entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

The Resler Drive entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

The Sunland Park flyover entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

Detour: Motorists on I‐10 Eastbound will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11) and be routed to Doniphan Drive, then to Sunland Park Drive where motorists may re‐enter I‐10 Eastbound. Follow the detour signs.

Crews will be working on the all‐new US 85 overpass and removing overhead signs from I‐10. [Map 1]

North Mesa

Daytime

Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Feb. 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays only

The right lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close from North Desert Blvd to Osborne Drive. Crews will be construction new roadways that connect to North Mesa Street (SH 20). [No Map]

Sunland Park Drive

Two Nights

Sunday, Jan. 21 and Monday, Jan. 22

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

Sunland Park Drive (southbound, moving toward Doniphan Drive) will be reduced to one lane for

approximately 800 feet between I‐10 and Machuca Road.

Crews will be setting barrier walls along Sunland Park Drive. [Map 2]

I‐10 West @ Executive

Two Nights

Wednesday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan. 25

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Westbound will close completely between Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16) and Sunland Park Drive. The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I‐10 Westbound will close.

The Paisano Drive entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound (in front of the auto dealerships) will close. Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive will not be available.

Detours:

o I‐10 Westbound traffic will exit at Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16) and take North Mesa Street (SH

20) to Sunland Park Drive where motorists may re‐enter I‐10 Westbound.

o Motorists won’t be able to enter I‐10 Eastbound from Paisano Drive (US 85) so they will be detoured to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then to Executive Center Boulevard, then to the Executive Center entrance

ramp to I‐10 Eastbound.

Crews will be working on the all‐new US 85 overpass. [Map 3]

CLOSURE FORECAST

The following closures are still developing, meaning details may change.

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 28 through Tuesday, Jan. 30

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Eastbound will close completely between North Mesa Street (Exit 11) and Sunland Park Drive. The North Mesa Street entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

The Resler Drive entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

The Sunland Park flyover entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound will close.

Overnight

Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Thursday, Feb. 1

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Westbound will close completely between Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16) and Sunland Park Drive. The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I‐10 Westbound will close.

The Paisano Drive entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound (in front of the auto dealerships) will close. Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive will not be available.

All closures are subject to change.

All closure times are approximate.

Exit and entrance ramps may close up to one hour prior to the start time of an I‐10 closure.