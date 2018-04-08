I-10 Closures This Week

I‐10 East @ North Mesa

Overnight

Sunday, April 15

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I‐10 Eastbound will close completely between North Mesa Street (SH 20) and Resler Drive.

Detour: Motorist will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11) and follow the detour signs to re‐enter I‐10 Eastbound using the Sunland Park Drive entrance ramp.

Traffic pattern change: Crews will implement a change that places I‐10 Eastbound traffic onto the paralleling eastbound collector‐distributor (CD) lanes. By 6 am on Monday, April 16, motorists will be traveling on the CD lanes for approximately a half mile between North Mesa Street (SH 20) and Resler Drive. The traffic switch will be in place for several months while crews rebuild the main lanes of I‐10 East. [Map 1]

North Mesa

Daytime

Monday, April 9 through Friday, April 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

North Mesa Street (SH 20) westbound will have a right lane closed between North Desert Boulevard and Osborne Drive.

Crews are building new roads that connect to North Mesa Street (SH 20). North Mesa Street (SH 20) will be subject to lane closures throughout 2018. [No Map]

Continuous – 24/7

Until 4 p.m. Friday, April 13

North Mesa Street (SH 20) eastbound will have a right lane closed between Osborne Drive and North Desert

Boulevard.

The closure is necessary to prevent high clearance vehicles from colliding with an overhead platform. The platform is in place so crews may complete construction of a bridge substructure. [No Map]

Work will increase on North Mesa Street (SH 20): In the next couple of weeks, crews will increase their presence along North Mesa Street (SH 20) between Osborne Drive and Remcon Circle. The pavement needs to be replaced in that section of North Mesa Street (SH 20), per GO 10’s design plans. The work will mean motorists can expect more lane closures, periodic shifts in lane patterns, and increased traffic congestion for the next nine months.

I‐10 and Sunland Park

Overnight

Monday, April 9 through Thursday, April 12

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Eastbound will close at Sunland Park Drive.

Detour: Motorists will exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13) and immediately re‐enter I‐10 East at the next ramp.

I‐10 Westbound will close between Executive Center Boulevard and Sunland Park Drive.

Detour: Motorists will exit at Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16) and follow the detour signs to re‐enter I‐10 Westbound using the North Mesa Street (SH 20) entrance ramp.

The Schuster Avenue entrance ramp to I‐10 Westbound will close. The Sunland Park Drive entrance ramp to I‐10 Westbound will close.

Sunland Park Drive will close in both directions between Mesa Hills Drive and Sunland Park’s I‐10 eastbound

ramps.

Crews will be demolishing the old Sunland Park flyover ramp, removing forms from the new Sunland Park turnaround bridges, and installing overhead signage along I‐10 Westbound. [Map 2]

Continuous

Through April 30

The Sunland Park Drive flyover entrance ramp to I‐10 Eastbound remains inaccessible.

Detour: To enter I‐10 Eastbound, follow the detour signs to the Paisano Drive entrance ramp.

Crews are working to open the all‐new Sunland Park flyover ramp. [No Map]

Continuous

Starting April 30 and until further notice

The Sunland Park Drive overpass that allows traffic to get across I‐10 will be closed for at least five months. Detour: Traffic will be detoured onto the newly constructed adjacent bridge.

Crews will be demolishing and reconstructing the closed overpass. [Map 3]

CLOSURE FORECAST

The following closures are still developing, meaning details may change.

Overnight

Monday, April 16 through Thursday, April 19

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I‐10 Westbound will close completely at the Executive Center Boulevard exit ramp (Exit 16).

