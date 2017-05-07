I-10 Rolling Closures Monday

I-10 will have a moving striping operation on I-10 WEST between the Sunland Park Exit and the Sunland Park Overpass on Monday, May 8, 2017 from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 & Sunland

Daytime

Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

The left lane on I-10 in both directions will close between Buena Vista and Sunland Park. Crews are constructing new bridge columns in the area. [Map 1]

Daytime

Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

The left turn lane from the I-10 Westbound Sunland Park Exit Ramp onto Sunland Park Drive will close.

Crews will be installing a temporary signal pole in the area. [Map 1]

I-10 & Resler

Overnight

Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11 9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

I-10 Eastbound will close completely at the North Mesa Exit (Exit 11). I-10 Westbound will close completely at the Resler Exit (Exit 12)

The Resler Flyover Entrance Ramp to I-10 East will close. The Sunland Park Entrance Ramp to I-10 West will close.

Crews will be pouring bridge deck onto the new Resler Flyover Ramp. [Map 2]

Detour: I-10 Eastbound traffic will exit at North Mesa Street (Exit 11), take North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Doniphan Drive, take Doniphan Drive to Sunland Park Drive, and take Sunland Park Drive to I-10.

Detour: I-10 Westbound traffic will exit at Resler Drive (Exit 12), take Resler Drive to North Mesa Street (SH 20), and take North Mesa Street to I-10 Westbound.

Mesa

Daytime

Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12 9 a.m. to 4 pm each day

The right lane on North Mesa Street (SH 20) from Osborne Drive (in front of Payless Shoe Source) to South Desert Blvd (in front of Village Inn) will close. The North Mesa Entrance Ramp to I-10 Eastbound will remain open to traffic.

Crews will be testing a utility line. [No Map]

Long-Term Closures

The following closure will be recurring until further notice

Daytime

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

The two-lane Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13, Westbound) will be reduced to one lane. This closure is necessary to give crews access to the work site. [No Map]